Zenzic Capital adds duo to team

Zenzic Capital has hired Richard Clouston and Edward Barnes to its team to continue its “impressive growth trajectory”.

Both will be based at Zenzic Capital’s London headquarters and will report to Simon Brown, who recently joined as head of real estate development finance lending.

Clouston will take on the role of vice president for development finance and brings nearly a decade of real estate lending experience to the firm.

He joins the firm from the Bank of New Zealand, where he spent around eight years in its Auckland office, most recently as client director.

In his role, he will build on existing relationships and establish new ones with introducers, property developers and investors.

Barnes will be responsible for research, financial analysis and transaction underwriting, mainly for real estate mezzanine and senior debt opportunities.

He previously worked at Westpac Banking Corporation in Melbourne, Australia, where he was an assistant relationship manager in the property finance team for around three years.

Brown said: “These latest hires continue the impressive growth trajectory of Zenzic Capital and will allow us to unlock and complete more lending opportunities as we position ourselves as a leading provider of bespoke real estate finance in the UK.

“Both Richard and Edward have already brought a great deal of ability and enthusiasm to their new roles and I’m sure will be valuable additions to our expanding team. I look forward to working with them both.”