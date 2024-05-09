Zenzic Capital adds duo to team

Zenzic Capital has hired Richard Clouston and Edward Barnes to its team to continue its “impressive growth trajectory”.
Both will be based at Zenzic Capital’s London headquarters and will report to Simon Brown, who recently joined as head of real estate development finance lending.
Clouston will take on the role of vice president for development finance and brings nearly a decade of real estate lending experience to the firm.
He joins the firm from the Bank of New Zealand, where he spent around eight years in its Auckland office, most recently as client director.
In his role, he will build on existing relationships and establish new ones with introducers, property developers and investors.
Barnes will be responsible for research, financial analysis and transaction underwriting, mainly for real estate mezzanine and senior debt opportunities.
He previously worked at Westpac Banking Corporation in Melbourne, Australia, where he was an assistant relationship manager in the property finance team for around three years.
Brown said: “These latest hires continue the impressive growth trajectory of Zenzic Capital and will allow us to unlock and complete more lending opportunities as we position ourselves as a leading provider of bespoke real estate finance in the UK.
“Both Richard and Edward have already brought a great deal of ability and enthusiasm to their new roles and I’m sure will be valuable additions to our expanding team. I look forward to working with them both.”
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.