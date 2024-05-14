You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money cuts BTL rates and adds deals

by:
  • 14/05/2024
  • 0
Virgin Money cuts BTL rates and adds deals
Virgin Money has lowered select buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates and added deals to its residential offering.

Virgin Money’s reductions include a five-year fix at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a £2,195 fee, which has seen the rate reduced from 4.77% to 4.72%. 

The alternative for landlord borrowers with a portfolio has also been reduced by the same amount to 4.92%. 

These products are available within its exclusive range. 

Across its product transfer offering, Virgin Money has cut fixed rates for BTL borrowers by 0.1%, with pricing now starting at 4.51%. 

 

Product launches 

Virgin Money has launched five-year fixes at 60% LTV with a £2,195 fee, with a rate of 4.67% or 4.87% for portfolios.

It has also added a Fix and Switch product to its residential remortgage range for borrowing amounts of £500,000 or more. This is available at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee and a rate of 5.24%. 

The maximum loan size for the existing Fix and Switch residential remortgage at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee has been reduced to £500,000. This has a rate of 5.14%. 

This morning, Virgin Money released its trading update for the second quarter of its financial year, where it announced a decline in its mortgage book due to a subdued market.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.