Norton Group appoints Wilks as operations director

Norton Group, parent company of broker Norton Finance and lender Norton Home Loans, has appointed Rachel Wilks as its operations director.

She will oversee the company’s customer operations, technology, change and delivery teams. Wilks will have the responsibility of establishing, implementing and maintaining Norton Group’s policies and procedures with an aim of meeting and monitoring regulatory obligations to deliver good customer outcomes.

This will include making sure the group offers borrowers the right finance solutions through its team of underwriters at Norton Home Loans.

Wilks will also oversee the group’s delivery of its pipeline platform.

She joins from Capital One, where she worked for 24 years, most recently as senior manager and head of change and project management. She held this role for over two years.

Wilks (pictured) said: “I am excited to start the next stage of my career at Norton. The broad level of responsibility, different financial market and moving to a smaller company provides a great opportunity to utilise my previous experience.”

Paul Stringer, managing director of Norton Group, added: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Rachel to the team. Rachel has an enormous amount of experience in operations and systems, together with excellent leadership skills, which will help us progress to the next stage of our digital development.

“Having Rachel onboard is essential for us to be able to achieve our growth targets over the next few years with an emphasis on systems and automation.”