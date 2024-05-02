You are here: Home - News -

News

Norton Group appoints Wilks as operations director

  • 02/05/2024
Norton Group, parent company of broker Norton Finance and lender Norton Home Loans, has appointed Rachel Wilks as its operations director.

She will oversee the company’s customer operations, technology, change and delivery teams. Wilks will have the responsibility of establishing, implementing and maintaining Norton Group’s policies and procedures with an aim of meeting and monitoring regulatory obligations to deliver good customer outcomes. 

This will include making sure the group offers borrowers the right finance solutions through its team of underwriters at Norton Home Loans. 

Wilks will also oversee the group’s delivery of its pipeline platform. 

She joins from Capital One, where she worked for 24 years, most recently as senior manager and head of change and project management. She held this role for over two years. 

Wilks (pictured) said: “I am excited to start the next stage of my career at Norton. The broad level of responsibility, different financial market and moving to a smaller company provides a great opportunity to utilise my previous experience.” 

Paul Stringer, managing director of Norton Group, added: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Rachel to the team. Rachel has an enormous amount of experience in operations and systems, together with excellent leadership skills, which will help us progress to the next stage of our digital development.

“Having Rachel onboard is essential for us to be able to achieve our growth targets over the next few years with an emphasis on systems and automation.” 

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

