Harpenden BS hires Pearce as CEO

by:
  • 02/05/2024
Harpenden Building Society has appointed Tracie Pearce (pictured) as its chief executive, taking over from Richard Doe.

She took on the role at Harpenden Building Society from 1 May.

Pearce previously worked at Santander as its chief customer officer for homes, with the additional role of regional business for homes across Europe, and she joined the bank in 2021 and left in 2023.

Before that, she worked at HSBC for around six years, most recently as director of retail banking. Prior to that, Pearce was at Nationwide for around eight years.

She has also held senior roles at Portman Building Society and The Mortgage Works.

Doe is retiring from the mutual after two-and-a-half years of leading the society. Prior to that, he was a non-executive director for the mutual for around three years.

Before that, he was a member of the appointment and remuneration committee at The Chartered Institute of Marketing for around three years, and also worked at Paragon Banking and Ing Direct UK.

Nigel Boothroyd, chair of Harpenden Building Society, said: “Tracie is a well-known and respected industry figure with retail financial services and has the skills and knowledge to lead the society through our next stage of growth.

“The experience she has gained in leading teams and delivering customer propositions at Santander, HSBC, Nationwide will be invaluable to us as we seek to grow our specialist lending proposition in the intermediary market as well as providing value for our savings members.

“I would like to put on record our thanks to Richard for the last two-and-a-half years and wish him a happy retirement.”

Pearce added: “I am excited to be returning to the mutual sector and to lead Harpenden Building Society as it continues to grow its lending and reputation for providing bespoke specialist mortgage solutions for intermediaries and their customers.

“When a broker has clients with a need for a specialist lender, I want Harpenden to be the first society they consider.”

