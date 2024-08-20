Alternative Bridging Corporation adds Roscoe to sales team

Specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has appointed Chris Roscoe as a business development manager (BDM) for the Northern regions.

He joins from lender A Shade Greener Finance, where he was a relationship director.

Before this, Roscoe was at Seneca Bridging as a relationship manager for more than five years. He has also worked at NatWest, Amicus Finance and Kingsley Asset Finance.

At Alternative Bridging Corporation, Roscoe will support brokers in the North to help them find finance solutions for their clients.

Alternative Bridging Corporation offers short-term bridging finance, development funding and terms loans both on a regulated and non-regulated basis. It also has first and second charge options.

Its product range includes its ‘Alternative Overdraft’, which gives borrowers a drawdown facility that can be used as capital to support cash flow.

Roscoe (pictured) said: “I’m really excited to join the team at Alternative Bridging and use my experience in bridging, development, commercial finance and real estate lending to deliver solutions for brokers in the North.

“Alternative Bridging has a strong reputation for delivering specialist property finance supported by outstanding service. My job will be to build on this reputation by helping more brokers and their clients.”

Paul Gavin, head of sales at Alternative Bridging Corporation, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Chris to our team. He’s an enthusiastic, experienced, and driven professional with substantial experience within the lending sector.

“I am confident that he will be a great asset to our business and our brokers.”

Alternative Bridging Corporation has been expanding its team and last month recruited Sirui Liao to its case management team and Beata Szejna as an underwriting assistant.