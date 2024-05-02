You are here: Home - News -

Santander and TSB up fixed rates; Hanley Economic BS adds deal – round-up

  • 02/05/2024
Santander will increase selected residential fixed rates and all buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates in its new business range from 3 May.

The lender said that there will be no change to large loan or tracker fixed rates or the product transfer range.

Santander said that in its new business range, selected residential fixed rates will rise by between 0.02% and 0.26% for purchases and remortgages.

All BTL fixed rates will go up by between 0.05% and 0.22%.

 

TSB increases PT and additional borrowing fixed rates

TSB will increase product transfer and additional borrowing rates from today by up to 0.35%.

On the product transfer and additional borrowing side, residential two-, three- and five-year fixed rates have gone up by up to 0.25%.

Two- and five-year fixed buy-to-let rates have increased by 0.25%.

Hanley Economic BS adds self-build deal

Hanley Economic Building Society has introduced a two-year interest-only self-build variable discount mortgage with a rate of 6.15% available up to 70% loan to value (LTV).

The product comes with a non-refundable application fee of £299 and an arrangement fee of £1,199, which is taken from the loan on completion. There is also a valuation fee subject to property value.

There is a minimum loan size of £30,000 and a maximum loan size of £500,000 at 70% LTV. At 60% LTV, the maximum loan is £1m, and at 50% LTV, this rises to £1.25m.

David Lownds, head of products and marketing at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “As a lender with over 10 years’ experience operating in the self-build sector, we are always exploring how we can further enhance our product and service proposition by listening to the market and evolving accordingly.

“Consistent feedback has led to the introduction of an interest-only self-build option, which is available for term. This means that, even if the build completes before the product matures, the loan retains its interest-only status.

“We hope this product type will help generate further interest among self-builders across the UK and prove a useful solution for our intermediary partners in what remains a marketplace full of untapped potential.”

Last month, Hanley Economic Building Society added fee-free resi and retirement interest-only (RIO) deals.

