GetGround opens platform to existing limited companies

Property investment platform GetGround is opening its door to all limited company investors following “significant technology development”.

Previously, GetGround served customers who needed to create new companies to manage buy-to-let (BTL) investments.

The company formed, registered and went on to manage new companies on behalf of those investors.

Investors and landlords who have registered limited companies can transfer these to GetGround’s platform and benefit from low-cost accounting and tax management, along with the platform’s BTL products and one-stop shop technology.

Since launching in 2020, GetGround has assisted over 27,000 property investors and landlords based in 114 countries, and companies on the platform hold £1.5bn of UK investment property.

Existing investors who transfer companies to GetGround will not have transfer costs, and will have to pay £29 per month to receive a full suite of tax and accounting services managed by a dedicated account manager.

BTL incorporation grew 27% year-on-year in 2023, and the incorporated BTL market is two-and-a-half times larger than it was in 2016.

‘Demand has been growing’

Moubin Faizullah Khan (pictured), co-founder and CEO of GetGround, said: “Alongside growing awareness that, with GetGround, it really is possible to source, fund, buy, manage and eventually sell your investment properties all in one place, demand has been building from thousands of investors and landlords who already have existing limited company investments but would like to join our platform and enjoy the benefits that allows.

“Driven by that demand, we have used our well-capitalised financial position to invest in our talent and technology and build out the platform to accommodate any limited company investor, regardless of where their company was previously formed and managed.”

He added: “Early signs are hugely encouraging – during a test phase in February and March, we recorded a 100% increase in the number of landlords joining the platform.”

“At a time when margins on buy-to-let investing remain tight, managing your costs wisely is an imperative for all property investors. Too many investors pay above the odds for tax and accounting support that switches off for 11 months of the year after accounts have been filed. With GetGround, our help is available year-round at a competitive cost.”