You are here: Home - News -

News

GetGround opens platform to existing limited companies

by:
  • 02/05/2024
  • 0
GetGround opens platform to existing limited companies
Property investment platform GetGround is opening its door to all limited company investors following “significant technology development”.

Previously, GetGround served customers who needed to create new companies to manage buy-to-let (BTL) investments.

The company formed, registered and went on to manage new companies on behalf of those investors.

Investors and landlords who have registered limited companies can transfer these to GetGround’s platform and benefit from low-cost accounting and tax management, along with the platform’s BTL products and one-stop shop technology.

Since launching in 2020, GetGround has assisted over 27,000 property investors and landlords based in 114 countries, and companies on the platform hold £1.5bn of UK investment property.

Existing investors who transfer companies to GetGround will not have transfer costs, and will have to pay £29 per month to receive a full suite of tax and accounting services managed by a dedicated account manager.

BTL incorporation grew 27% year-on-year in 2023, and the incorporated BTL market is two-and-a-half times larger than it was in 2016.

 

‘Demand has been growing’

Moubin Faizullah Khan (pictured), co-founder and CEO of GetGround, said: “Alongside growing awareness that, with GetGround, it really is possible to source, fund, buy, manage and eventually sell your investment properties all in one place, demand has been building from thousands of investors and landlords who already have existing limited company investments but would like to join our platform and enjoy the benefits that allows.

“Driven by that demand, we have used our well-capitalised financial position to invest in our talent and technology and build out the platform to accommodate any limited company investor, regardless of where their company was previously formed and managed.”

He added: “Early signs are hugely encouraging – during a test phase in February and March, we recorded a 100% increase in the number of landlords joining the platform.”

“At a time when margins on buy-to-let investing remain tight, managing your costs wisely is an imperative for all property investors. Too many investors pay above the odds for tax and accounting support that switches off for 11 months of the year after accounts have been filed. With GetGround, our help is available year-round at a competitive cost.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.