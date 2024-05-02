Enness Global launches additional HNW services

Enness Global has brought out a suite of additional services to meet the needs of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and their families.

Enness Global’s HNW offering covers company formation, corporate structure support and success planning for internationally minded individuals wanting to navigate government-approved citizenship and residency channels.

Each service has a “discreet, hyper-personalised service, leveraging their extensive global network and rich heritage”.

Islay Robinson, CEO at Enness Global, said: “The introduction of our new HNW services marks a significant chapter in the Enness Global story. This expansion of our services portfolio significantly strengthens our ability to address the specialised needs of our premium client base, especially international entrepreneurs and private clients.

“I am also delighted Conor Groome, our new head of HNW services, will oversee this global function from the company’s Dubai office. His deep knowledge and expertise in this domain brilliantly complement the existing strength and depth of Enness’ global team.

“Many HNW clients we support have complex, international needs that often extend beyond our core lines of service, but continually express a desire to broaden their relationship with Enness.

“Our new range of HNW services enables us to meet these additional needs, whilst solidifying our credentials as the trusted international partner for those with significant wealth and commercial interests.”