You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander UK’s mortgage lending hits £172.7bn

by:
  • 30/04/2024
  • 0
Santander UK’s mortgage lending hits £172.7bn
Santander’s mortgage lending came to £172.7bn in the first quarter of the year, a fall from £183bn in the same period last year.

According to the latest quarterly report from Santander, the decrease in mortgage lending has continued from the prior quarter, when lending came to £175.2bn.

Within the lending figures, around £116bn was pre-2023 lending and £56.7bn was 2023 and Q1 2024 new business and internal transfers.

Looking at the interest rate profile, £153.6bn were fixed rates, £13.7bn were variable rates and £5.4bn are standard variable rates (SVRs) and follow-on rates.

The report noted that around 20% of the mortgage portfolio matures in the next 12 months and 78% of mortgages reaching the end of their incentive period were retained.

The mortgage arrears rate, which is arrears over 90 days, stands at 0.82%. This is an increase from 0.8% from the prior quarter.

Santander said that arrears were low, which showed its “prudent approach to risk despite the challenging environment for customers”.

The bank added that its current HPI forecast, which is its base case for 2024, shows a 3% increase from the Q4 2023 forecast of a 1% decrease.

It stated that mortgage approvals are showing signs of recovery following a “particularly weak 2023 summer”, but have stayed below the 2022 average of 63,000.

The report said that its profit before tax comes to £391m, which is a fall from £547m in the same period last year.

 

Results ‘in line’ with Santander’s expectations

Mike Regnier (pictured), Santander UK’s CEO, commented: “This quarter’s results are in line with our expectations. We have seen encouraging growth in our Corporate and Commercial business using our global network to help businesses into new markets.

“We also launched new products to support our customers’ changing needs, including the Edge credit card with cashback and 95% LTV mortgages for new-build properties – supporting aspiring homeowners, particularly first-time buyers.”

He added: “The recent fall in the rate of inflation will be welcomed by our customers, who continue to face cost-of-living pressures. Our prudent approach to risk and targeted support has meant that, in a challenging environment, levels of arrears have remained low.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage both the local and the combined scale and expertise of Banco Santander Group to deliver our strategic priorities for the year ahead. We will maintain our focus on delivering for our customers by offering competitive and innovative products and drive value by effectively managing our costs.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.