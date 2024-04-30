Sesame Bankhall Group announces partnership with Perenna

Long-term fixed rate lender Perenna Bank has joined the Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club.

Through the partnership, network and club members will have access to fixed rate mortgages ranging from terms of 15-40 years, with a five-year early repayment charge (ERC).

Perenna also lends up to six times a borrower’s income, subject to eligibility and criteria, and has no maximum age limit.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Perenna aligns with our mission to provide our Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club members with access to a diverse range of lending options that can best meet the varying needs of their individual clients. With many people continuing to deal with cost-of-living pressures, Perenna’s flexibility in offering mortgages to all – from first-time buyers and homemovers to those who want to remortgage or borrow in retirement – makes them a great addition to our panels.”

Earlier this year, Sesame Bankhall teamed up with Holloway Friendly to broaden income protection.