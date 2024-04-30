Sesame Bankhall Group announces partnership with Perenna

Through the partnership, network and club members will have access to fixed rate mortgages ranging from terms of 15-40 years, with a five-year early repayment charge (ERC).
Perenna also lends up to six times a borrower’s income, subject to eligibility and criteria, and has no maximum age limit.
Stephanie Charman (pictured), group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Perenna aligns with our mission to provide our Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club members with access to a diverse range of lending options that can best meet the varying needs of their individual clients. With many people continuing to deal with cost-of-living pressures, Perenna’s flexibility in offering mortgages to all – from first-time buyers and homemovers to those who want to remortgage or borrow in retirement – makes them a great addition to our panels.”
Earlier this year, Sesame Bankhall teamed up with Holloway Friendly to broaden income protection.