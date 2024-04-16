PMS Mortgage Club adds Tab to lender panel

PMS Mortgage Club, part of Sesame Bankhall Group, has grown its lender panel with the addition of Tab.

Through the partnership, TMA Club members can gain access to Tab’s lending solutions, which include first and second charge residential and commercial bridging products, as well as development and refurbishment finance, and mortgage offerings.

Tab recently released a residential investment mortgage product, where borrowers can secure loans of up to £2.5m.

The products are available through the lender’s technology platform, which aims to “streamline the application process for advisers”.

PMS Mortgage Club’s panel has over 100 lenders covering buy-to-let (BTL), residential, remortgage and specialist lending.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “We are excited to welcome Tab to our market-leading panel of lenders. This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to provide our PMS members with access to cutting-edge technology and a diverse range of lending options.

“By integrating Tab’s innovative platform and comprehensive product suite, we are confident our members will be even better equipped to meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

Jon Sturgess, sales development director at Tab, added: “We are thrilled to partner with PMS Mortgage Club. This collaboration significantly broadens the range of specialised products brokers can access, empowering them to better serve clients with diverse needs.

“With PMS Mortgage Club’s impressive growth and reach, we are excited that Tab’s solutions can now be leveraged by even more brokers to deliver efficient, customised lending.”