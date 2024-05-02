Gamma Risk launches retrofit calculator solution

Companies using Gamma Risk’s tool can affect real change in their customers’ properties, reducing their Scope 3 CO2 emissions, leading to reduction of emissions across properties and improving green credentials of providers.

The tool can be customised for each client and is particularly relevant for customers of banks, insurance companies and energy providers.

Gamma Risk has teamed up with EPC specialist Quidos to calculate the energy efficiency of specific property types and potential cost savings through selected retrofit stories.

Homeowners can enter their property type details into the online platform and the tool will suggest retrofit improvements based on house type, with costs, bills savings, grants and other benefits.

The user can then select and deselect measures until the upgrades are satisfactory and affordable.

Gamma has rebranded as two entities: Gamma Risk and Gamma Labs. The former is used to assess physical and transitional risks to property assets for the entire UK and Ireland through technology, operating the largest and most complete property risk database for the region.

Gamma Risk will also aim to deliver innovative solutions – including EPCWOW – and data insights that enable businesses to make more sustainable business decisions, adapt operations to reduce CO2 emissions and uphold compliance with regulatory requirements.

‘Empowering homeowners and supporting retrofit journeys’

Feargal O’Neill, CEO of Gamma Risk, said: “This is the first interactive energy calculation tool of its type in the UK market, regenerating net savings as different measures are selected.

“By simplifying complexity and delivering high-quality data insights through cutting-edge solutions, we can help businesses across the UK to enhance their customer experience and enable sustainability. Through EPCWOW specifically, this means empowering homeowners and supporting retrofit journeys.

“This solution will not only help to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency for individual properties but for society as a whole – driving towards a greener future and showing the future impact of current actions. It also allows the businesses involved to boost their standing from both a sustainability and profitability perspective.”