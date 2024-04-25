You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander suggests stamp duty rebate and financial support for greener homes

by:
  • 25/04/2024
  • 0
Santander suggests stamp duty rebate and financial support for greener homes
Santander has urged the government to help households reduce energy loss and bills with the suggestion of stamp duty rebates and subsidised loans for retrofitting.

This comes as the bank published its report Tomorrow’s Homes, which included research that found 48% of homeowners in the UK believed improved energy efficiency would have a “significant effect” on their lives. 

However, two-thirds of the 4,000 respondents said the cost of works was a barrier to upgrading their homes, and 61% were not planning to upgrade glazing, loft or wall insulation in the next two years. 

Further, 73% said they could not afford a heat pump. 

This view was backed by 37% of homeowners who said making their homes more efficient was not a priority. 

According to the research, improving the energy efficiency of their homes would have a positive effect on their finances, as 79% said a benefit would be the money saved and reduced bills. 

This was followed by 47% who said their wellbeing and comfort would be an advantage of this, and 34% who cited tackling climate change. 

Other obstacles to upgrading homes included the practical barrier, as stated by a fifth of respondents, while 16% said the installation would be too disruptive. 

Some 15% did not know enough about it and 14% could not find the right tradespeople. For 13%, higher ongoing household costs posed a barrier to investing in upgrading their homes. 

Just 6% of people had set aside at least £5,000 for energy-efficiency improvements, while 40% had no savings towards this. 

There was a lack of awareness around how efficient homes were too, as 67% of respondents said they did not know the EPC rating of their property. 

 

Incentives for retrofitters 

More than half – 52% – of respondents said a stamp duty rebate would go some way towards motivating them to make energy-efficient upgrades. Some 30% said this would have no impact on their plans, while 18% were unsure. 

Some 48% said a lower mortgage rate for a home rated A or B would encourage them to make their homes greener, and 46% said a bank loan to cover the full costs would motivate them. 

Some 45% said a £500 cash reward on their mortgage would help, and 64% would be encouraged by a cash reward from their bank on the completion of the works. 

 

How the government can help 

Santander recommended that the government create an online tool to educate people about retrofitting and suggested more upfront financial support, particularly for lower-income households. 

The bank also proposed a stamp duty rebate for people who invested in upgrading their homes, and suggested the government guarantee loans for defined retrofitting measures. 

It also asked the government to support the supply chain by setting up a re-targeted apprenticeship scheme for the Heat Training Grant and aiding with the sector’s growth. 

Santander said any accreditation and guarantees system should not unintentionally exclude smaller suppliers. 

Fiona Hyde, head of sustainability at Santander, said: “It’s clear that homeowners and renters need government support to be better informed about the options available to them; to have access to affordable, skilled tradespeople; and, crucially, to be able to benefit from all available financial incentives, if we are to help them keep their homes warm and their energy bills low. 

“But beyond that, the houses and flats we know today will, in the majority of cases, be the same houses and flats that we are living in for generations to come. Failing to retrofit them is simply not an option if we are to truly tackle the climate crisis and achieve the country’s carbon emission targets.” 

Rt Hon Phillip Dunne, MP and chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, backed Santander’s recommendations. 

He said: “I was pleased to have been invited to join the panel for the launch of Santander’s Tomorrow’s Homes report in the Commons. I have taken a considerable interest in how best to improve the energy efficiency of the nation’s homes. 

“This report makes some interesting recommendations about raising awareness among homeowners, landlords and tenants of the benefits of reducing energy costs through retrofit. The government has introduced some incentives, such as VAT reductions on energy-efficiency installations and the Home Upgrade Scheme for grants to help support heat pumps’ uptake. 

“But there is scope to do more to help households on the journey to decarbonising homes to lower energy costs and cut emissions.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.