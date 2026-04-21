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Lakeshield releases single rate residential bridging loan

Lakeshield releases single rate residential bridging loan
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 21, 2026
Updated:
April 21, 2026
Lakeshield has launched Flow, its residential bridging loan with a single rate of 0.75% per month.

The product offers loans between £100,000 and £750,000 and is available for purchases, capital raising and refinances up to 65% loan to value (LTV) on terms up to 12 months. 

Flow has been designed for standard residential and investment assets, including houses between 700 and 2,000 square feet, flats between 400 and 1,250 square feet, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) up to six bedrooms and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) valued on a block basis. 

Eligible properties must be located in towns and cities across England, Wales and Scotland. Lakeshield will accept new-build properties with no new-build premium applied to the valuation. 

The product is available to UK borrowers only. 

Daniel Rodney (pictured), co-founder of Lakeshield, said: “Uncertainty of rate is one of the biggest frustrations that brokers face when trying to place a case. 

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“With Flow, we have built a product where brokers know the rate that an eligible case will get: 0.75% per month. That is what certainty looks like in practice.”

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bridging loan
Lakeshield
residential bridging

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