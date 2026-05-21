Santander joins the BDLA

Santander has become the latest associate member to join the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

Santander supports specialist lenders in the bridging and development sector through its non-bank financial institutions and professional services team by providing banking facilities and funding and risk management solutions.

The BDLA’s membership brings together lenders, funders, legal firms, valuers, technology providers and other professional services businesses that support the continued growth and development of the market.

Adam Tyler (pictured), chief executive of the BDLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Santander as an associate member of the BDLA. Santander is a hugely respected and recognisable name in UK financial services, and its decision to join the association is a positive statement about the strength and direction of the bridging and development finance sector.

“Access to funding is fundamental to the continued growth and stability of our market. The fact that a major high street bank such as Santander is actively funding lenders in this space underlines the increasing confidence in short-term property finance and the important role it plays in supporting borrowers, brokers, developers and the wider property market.”

Jon Bowring, regional managing director at Santander’s non-bank financial institutions and professional services team, said: “Santander supports lenders in this part of the market with a full suite of services and we recognise the value of working closely with an organisation that promotes professionalism, transparency and sustainable growth.”

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“The bridging and development finance sector continues to play an important role in the wider property finance landscape, and we look forward to further engaging with the BDLA and its members.”

Earlier this month, GB Bank became a lender member of the association.