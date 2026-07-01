Know Your BDM: Casey Vardy, Key Partnerships

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Casey Vardy, business development manager (BDM) at Key Partnerships.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Key Partnerships?

As BDM within the Key Partnerships team, I work closely with firms and advisers to help them access later life lending and specialist advice services, enabling them to broaden the support they offer to older customers.

My role is incredibly varied. I work closely with around 15-20 key referring adviser firms on a regular basis, helping them understand how our services can support their clients and strengthen their proposition. Alongside this, I support a much broader network of advisers and maintain strong relationships with four major national networks.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

One of the things I enjoy most about my role is the variety of people I get to work with. Strong communication and relationship-building skills are essential, because no two conversations are the same. On any given day, I might be speaking with senior executives about their strategic objectives and then working with operational teams to understand the practical challenges they face with their later life clients.

I think commercial awareness is also incredibly important. Understanding the market, recognising opportunities, and anticipating challenges helps me have more meaningful conversations and identify ways to create value for both our introducers and the wider business.

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What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

One skill I’d like to continue developing is presenting remotely. While virtual meetings and online training sessions have become a key part of how we engage with adviser firms and networks, I think there’s always room to change how we use technology to make those interactions even more engaging and impactful. I’m always looking to improve how I influence and present ideas – whether that’s in client pitches or internal discussions. The more effectively I communicate value, the stronger the outcomes I can deliver.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Rejections and setbacks – you have to be resilient to do this role. The challenge is staying motivated, maintaining a positive attitude, and continuing to build your pipeline rather than focusing on individual setbacks.

It’s frustrating when you spend a lot of time trying to win an account for it to come to nothing. In business development, you can do everything right, build strong relationships and win over the client, but there can still be factors outside your control.

What do you love most about your job?

What I love most about being a BDM is the variety of people I get to work with across the UK. I enjoy speaking to advisers with decades of experience across different areas, as well as those just starting out and learning what’s drawn them into the industry.

For me, building strong relationships comes down to supporting brokers in growing their business and helping them identify opportunities they might not have considered. The personal side is just as important, taking the time to understand each firm’s goals and what matters to them and tailoring support accordingly. By doing that, you not only strengthen relationships but also help deliver the best possible outcomes for their customers and their business.

Are there any (popular) misconceptions about your job/role?

One of the biggest misconceptions about business development is that it’s just sales. While generating new business is certainly part of the role, there’s much more to it than simply selling a product or service.

In many cases, it’s not just about signing up new referrers – the most important part of the role is the introducer becoming a trusted partner. When they see you as someone who understands their business and is invested in their success, stronger relationships develop, and referrals naturally follow. That’s why business development is as much about strategy, collaboration, and relationship-building as it is about revenue generation.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

The best career advice I’ve been given came from my dad, who’s a successful business manager. He always said: “People buy from people they like.” That’s stuck with me throughout my career and really shaped how I approach business development – being confident in myself and my abilities, but also balancing that with humility and genuinely listening to customers. I think that’s what builds trust and leads to strong, long-term results.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Probably adaptability. I work with a really broad range of clients and the market’s always changing, so I’ve learned pretty quickly that you can’t take the same approach with everyone. Being able to adjust how you speak to people and what you focus on has made a big difference to my results.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Keeping up to date with market developments is an important part of my role, particularly as the sector is constantly evolving. I regularly follow industry news, market reports, and regulatory updates to ensure I understand the latest trends and challenges that could be affecting our advisers and their clients.

I also gain valuable insight through the conversations I’m having every day with our adviser firms, networks, and industry professionals across the UK. These discussions can provide a real-time view of what’s happening in the market, from changing client needs and product developments to wider economic factors influencing decision-making.

In addition, I attend industry events, webinars, and training sessions whenever I can. These not only help me stay informed but also provide opportunities to share knowledge and learn from others across the sector.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

A particularly unique case I worked on involved a non-standard construction property right on the coast. It had a balcony overlooking the sea, but it was positioned over a cliff, which raised concerns for many lenders and made the deal quite complex.

We worked closely with specialist lenders and developers to secure funding – not just for the property itself, but also to safely rebuild the balcony, which was the client’s main priority. On top of that, we were able to release additional funds to support their retirement plans, so it was a great outcome despite the challenges.

Another memorable case from earlier in my career involved a property surrounded by a moat – complete with protected newts. Due to environmental regulations, there were strict conditions written into the deal and deeds guaranteeing the newts wouldn’t be disturbed or relocated. It definitely added an unusual twist to the process and is one that’s always stuck with me.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

Often, with equity release cases, there can be complexities, but one that stands out most recently involved a vulnerable client who had fallen into financial difficulty. She had built up unsecured debt, needed to repay a personal loan from a friend, and also wanted access to additional funds in the future through a drawdown facility.

Because of adverse credit, she had been trying more traditional routes for quite some time without success, which had added to the pressure she was under.

Working closely with the adviser, we provided extra support through multiple appointments to ensure she fully understood her options and felt comfortable throughout. Given her vulnerability and the complexity of the case, we also worked very closely with our compliance team, which allowed us to move forward confidently while ensuring the right outcomes for her circumstances.

We were able to source a suitable lender that met all her needs, enabling her to remortgage, clear her debts, and set up a drawdown facility for future flexibility. The plan also allowed her to make up to 10% capital repayments each year, giving her the option to reduce the balance over time.

The turnaround was key – we worked collaboratively with case handlers and solicitors to push everything through as quickly as possible, especially given how long she had been trying to resolve things.

In the end, it was a really positive outcome. The client was left in a much more stable financial position, with flexibility going forward, which made a real difference to her overall situation.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

It wasn’t something I originally planned, if I’m honest. I was actually about to start university with the intention of going into law, but around that time, I was diagnosed with cancer, so everything got put on hold while I went through treatment.

After that, I took some time out to travel and do a bit of humanitarian work, which really helped me reset and gain some perspective. When I came back, I joined Key as a way of easing myself back into work – and 14 years later, I’m still here.

The company’s supported me massively over the years, especially as I’ve started a family, and I’ve genuinely enjoyed being part of its growth. As I developed in the business, I naturally moved into a BDM role, which suits me really well. I enjoy building relationships, helping people find the right solutions, and playing a part in growing the business.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I could move into another role in the property sector, it would be into an advisory position. It’s something I’ve always had in mind in the longer term, particularly once my children are a bit older. I really enjoy helping customers and seeing the impact the right advice and solutions can have on people’s lives. From what I’ve seen, advisers can make a huge difference, and that’s something I’d like to be more directly involved in in the future.

What did you want to be growing up?

Growing up, before I became interested in law or humanitarian work, I always wanted to be a professional showjumper – someone like Mary King. My mum was a riding instructor, so I spent most of my childhood at the stables, surrounded by horses.

It was a huge part of my life, and I’ve always had a real passion for it. Even now, it’s something that’s always stayed with me.

How do you think your job will change in five years?

I think my role will continue to evolve alongside the changing retirement landscape. As people live longer, face different retirement challenges, and increasingly look beyond traditional pension and savings solutions, I believe there will be a growing need for later life lending and equity release advice.

Over the next five years, I expect to see more advisers recognising the importance of incorporating these conversations into their wider retirement planning process. As a result, there will likely be increased demand for specialist support and a greater volume of referrals from adviser firms looking to ensure their clients have access to the full range of options available to them.

For my role, that means continuing to build strong partnerships with advisers and networks, while helping them navigate an evolving market and understand how later life lending can form part of a holistic retirement planning strategy. I also expect technology and digital engagement to play an even bigger role, allowing us to support advisers more efficiently while still maintaining the personal relationships that are so important in business development.

Ultimately, I see my role becoming even more focused on education, collaboration, and helping advisers meet the changing needs of an ageing population, ensuring more clients can access specialist guidance when they need it most.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I could give a big answer about saving the world, but realistically, I think I’d need more than one superpower for that, so if I had to choose one purely based on me and what I’d like to experience, I’d choose being able to fly – the freedom and perspective you’d get from it is something I’ve always liked the idea of.

What do you do to unwind?

Outside of work, my time is very much centred around family and football. As a proud mum of two young children, I spend a lot of my weekends on the sidelines supporting them in grassroots football, which I absolutely love. It’s a great way to switch off from work, spend quality time together, and be part of the local community.

I’m also a lifelong Preston North End supporter, so following the team is another passion of mine. Whether I’m cheering on Preston or supporting my children from the touchline, football plays a big part in how I relax and unwind. For me, it’s all about spending time with family, enjoying the game, and making memories together.

What are your greatest skills, either work- or non-work-related?

A recent proud milestone for me has been returning to a full-time role while continuing to maintain a strong work/life balance for my family. Alongside this, I’ve continued to invest in my professional development, having achieved my CeMAP qualification and now working towards CeRER to further develop my expertise within this specialist sector.

I’m especially proud of the positive feedback I regularly receive from introducers and customers, which reflects the real difference our support can make. Helping advisers deliver better outcomes for later life clients is something I find incredibly rewarding, and I’m proud to be part of a business that has supported my personal and professional growth over many years.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

To be honest, I’ve not had too many strange questions – mostly just a few off-the-wall ones in interviews like this, which I quite enjoy as it keeps things interesting. One I do get asked quite a lot, which I’ve always found interesting, is where I’m from. I think I look pretty English, but apparently not – maybe my name adds to that as well.