GB Bank joins the BDLA

GB Bank has become a lender member of the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

GB Bank is a UK challenger bank that provides retail savings alongside bespoke property-backed lending and specialist funding lines.

It works with intermediaries, professional investors, entrepreneurs, businesses and non-bank lenders and its proposition includes bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) finance, with a focus on complex, time-sensitive cases.

The BDLA now has 55 lender members with a collective loan book exceeding £13bn. Its overall membership, including associate firms, is more than 100 organisations.

Adam Tyler, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome GB Bank to the BDLA as a lender member. The association continues to grow in both scale and influence, and the addition of another ambitious, solutions-led lender further strengthens our collective voice across the specialist property finance market.

“As the trade body for the bridging and development finance sector, the BDLA plays an important role in bringing lenders together, promoting high standards and ensuring the industry is properly represented with regulators, policymakers and wider stakeholders. Our lender members are central to that work, and we look forward to working with GB Bank as we continue to support sustainable growth, transparency and professionalism across the market.”

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Eddie Trahearn, chief executive of GB Bank, said: “We are delighted to join the BDLA as a lender member and to become part of an association that plays such an important role in supporting and representing the bridging and development finance sector.

“At GB Bank, we are focused on helping intermediaries, borrowers and lending partners solve complex funding requirements with pace, clarity and a pragmatic approach. We combine the agility of a specialist lender with the mindset of a private bank, supporting everything from bespoke property-backed lending through to warehouse and structured funding facilities for specialist lenders and originators across residential and commercial real estate-backed assets. BDLA membership is a natural fit for our commitment to collaboration, high standards and the continued growth of the specialist finance market.”