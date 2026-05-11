Quantum appoints Enefé as bridging finance head

Quantum Mortgages has announced the appointment of Arnold Enefé as head of bridging finance in a move to help strengthen the specialist proposition and support growth plans for the year.

The business, which was founded by Jason Neale in 2021 to provide “common-sense” lending solutions for professional landlords and complex borrowers who were increasingly being “under-served” by high street lenders due to rigid automated systems, announced its plans to move into the specialist residential sector late last year.

Neale, CEO and managing director of the firm, said: “We’re so proud to welcome Arnold to our team at such an exciting time for the business. His proven experience in bridging finance and his strong relationships within the intermediary market make him the ideal person to help lead our team into the next stage of growth.”

In his role, Enefé will be responsible for leading the development and execution of Quantum Mortgages’ bridging finance strategy. He will continue working closely with intermediaries to deliver competitive and flexible short-term finance solutions.

He joins Quantum Mortgages after an eight-year career at LendInvest, where he most recently held the role of bridging operations manager.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new role at Quantum. The opportunity to build and shape the bridging department here alongside a highly talented team is an opportunity I couldn’t say no to. I’m excited to be working alongside our intermediary partners, delivering a fast, reliable and flexible solutions for brokers and their clients.”

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Scaling up

Quantum Mortgages has been scaling up as it moves into the specialist residential sector. In February, it appointed Hayley Jones as business development manager (BDM), operating across the South of England and reporting to Harsha Dahyea, chief commercial officer.

The company launched a new Business Development Academy this month focusing on developing internal talent and supporting staff progression into sales roles.

The goal is to provide a structured pathway for high-performing employees in broker support roles to transition into commercial, client-facing sales positions. Participants receive direct training and mentorship from the firm’s top-performing national account managers, existing BDMs, and Dahyea, who founded the academy.