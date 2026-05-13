Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

Pivotal acquires mortgage tech firm LendingScore

Pivotal acquires mortgage tech firm LendingScore
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
May 13, 2026
Updated:
May 13, 2026
Pivotal has acquired mortgage technology and data solution provider LendingScore.

Simply Lending, a Pivotal firm, has benefitted from LendingScore’s user experience and technology solutions, and Pivotal said this newest acquisition will help to catalyse “an ambitious new agentic AI architecture to redefine clients’ experience in the UK”.

The move will spur on the firm’s technology roadmap, and key to this is Pivotal Innovations Lab, a new technology entity that has been created to assist teams serving residential, buy-to-let (BTL), secondary lending, bridging, protection, business finance and general insurance clients.

LendingScore’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven capabilities include an end-to-end mortgage CRM and an AI lead qualification offering integrated with Google Gemini AI, among others.

Mayank Prakash CBE (pictured), group CEO of Pivotal, said: “The technology solutions developed by Luke Saint and his team reflect a world-class deep understanding of the client needs. AI technology and data are key parts of our broader growth strategy. This addition positions us to become the go-to trusted advisers for mortgage, protection and home insurance across the UK.”

Related
View All

Mortgage News

West Brom BS, TSB and Foundation cut rates – round-up

West Brom BS, TSB and Foundation cut rates – round-up

Mortgage News

L&G pays out £1.4bn in protection claims over 2025

L&G pays out almost £1.4bn in protection claims over 2025

Mortgage News

Manchester tops the table for buy to let

Manchester is landlords’ top choice again

Mortgage News

King's Speech: Leasehold out and cladding deadline in

King’s Speech: Leasehold out and cladding deadline in

View All
Tags:
AI
artificial intelligence
lendingscore
Pivotal
Technology

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/