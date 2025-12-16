Quantum Mortgages to launch into specialist residential market

Specialist lender Quantum Mortgages has announced its launch into the specialist residential mortgage market, building on its buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging proposition.

There will be a pilot launch in Q1 next year with selected intermediaries, followed by a full roll-out to Quantum Mortgages’ existing distribution network of appointed representatives (ARs), directly authorised (DA) intermediaries, mortgage clubs and a small number of packager firms.

The specialist lending range will incorporate its flexibility and manual underwriting, with a range of products for borrowers with complex incomes, the self-employed and contract workers, and people with impaired credit.

This comes after Quantum Mortgages secured an additional £1bn funding facility from funds managed by global investment manager ABCarval. This sits alongside its existing £1bn BTL facility.

The lender said this gave it the certainty of funding to provide its products.

The range will aim to cater to people looking for bespoke mortgage options and finance for housing schemes such as shared ownership, equity loans and Right to Buy.

Harsha Dahyea, chief commercial officer at Quantum Mortgages, said: “Our mission has always been to challenge the status quo in specialist lending. By entering the residential market, we’re bringing the same transparency, flexibility, and expert underwriting that have made us a trusted partner for landlords and brokers. This is a natural evolution for Quantum and a significant milestone in our growth journey.

“Our team has huge experience working in the specialist residential market, so it was only a matter of time before we added this to our proposition. Having far exceeded our expectations in specialist BTL, it’s now time to bring our unique approach to the residential market to help aspiring homeowners who’ve been turned away by the banks to secure their own home.”