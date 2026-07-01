Working in Mortgages: Pride – celebrating progress, challenging complacency

The first UK Pride march took place on 1 July 1972, when around 2,000 people walked from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park demanding equality and visibility for LGBTQ+ people.

For Will Lloyd-Hayward, one of the most important aspects of Pride is helping people see that they are not alone. “When I came into the industry, I didn’t necessarily have visible role models who were like me,” he explained.

As a young gay man beginning his career, he was fortunate to work in a supportive environment, but recognised that not everyone has that experience. Seeing successful LGBTQ+ people in senior positions can provide reassurance, confidence and a sense of belonging.

“It is easy to find role models where there are visible differences,” he said. “But for many LGBTQ+ people, that isn’t always the case. Being able to see people who have had similar experiences can make a huge difference.”

That visibility is one of the key reasons why Pride remains important today. “When young LGBTQ+ people see thousands of people celebrating who they are, it gives them hope,” says Lloyd-Hayward. “Visibility saves lives.”

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Pride is more than a month

Rachel Eason-Whale explained that inclusion efforts at L&C are designed to extend far beyond Pride Month itself. “We don’t want it to be just a rainbow month,” she said. “These conversations should happen throughout the year.”

L&C’s employee resource groups play a key role in driving awareness, education and support across the business, with initiatives shaped by colleagues’ lived experiences rather than imposed from the top down. A major focus has been storytelling.

“We don’t always see people like ourselves, particularly in a hybrid working world,” she said. “Sharing stories helps create psychological safety because people can see that if they speak up, they will be supported.”

Importantly, those stories are not always positive. “We need to hear about the difficult experiences too, whether that relates to mental health, safety or challenges people have faced. That’s how we build understanding.”

The organisation has also reviewed policies through an inclusion lens, including its transitioning policy, to ensure colleagues can clearly understand what support is available and how it works in practice.

Allyship is everyone’s responsibility

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was that inclusion cannot be left solely to those directly affected. Eason-Whale argued that allies have a crucial role to play in creating inclusive workplaces.

“Inclusion should never depend entirely on the people most affected speaking up,” she said. “We all have a responsibility to challenge unfairness, use our influence positively and help create better experiences for others.”

She acknowledged that many people worry about saying the wrong thing, but stressed that perfection is not the goal. “It’s okay to get things wrong. What’s important is being willing to learn, being brave enough to act and being consistent.”

Iain Cartlidge agreed, describing allyship as a commitment to supporting people whether they are in the room or not. “We would all want someone fighting our corner if we needed it,” he said.

Having spent several years leading DIFF, Cartlidge said listening to people’s lived experiences had highlighted the impact that prejudice and exclusion can still have on careers.

“I feel privileged to be in a position where I can positively influence that. It’s important to champion people and create opportunities for them.”

Why inclusion is good for business

Cartlidge outlined four principles that underpin the work of DIFF.

The first is the growing body of evidence showing that inclusive organisations perform better. “This isn’t simply about doing the right thing,” he said. “Inclusive businesses tend to be more successful because they benefit from different perspectives, different experiences and better decision-making.”

The second is attracting talent. The mortgage industry continues to face recruitment challenges and needs to draw from the widest possible pool of talent. Creating an environment where people feel welcome and can see opportunities for progression is therefore critical.

The third is authenticity. “We want people to bring their true selves to work and feel respected for who they are.”

The fourth is the importance of role models and trailblazers. Providing visible examples of successful people from different backgrounds can inspire others and demonstrate that progression is possible for everyone.

The role of the Pride in Finance Alliance

Amy Loddington discussed the origins of the Pride in Finance Alliance, which was established to create a dedicated space for LGBTQ+ voices within financial services. The Alliance’s first industry-wide survey highlighted why such a platform remains necessary.

While legal protections exist, many respondents reported experiencing subtle discrimination, microaggressions and exclusionary behaviour in the workplace. “These issues are often much harder to identify and challenge because they’re less visible,” she said.

The Alliance aims to bring those experiences into the open through research, discussion and storytelling. “People need to see those conversations taking place. They need role models, solidarity and reassurance that they’re not the only ones having those experiences.”

For Loddington, creating visibility and encouraging open conversations are essential parts of driving long-term change.

Progress requires persistence

The panellists agreed that significant progress has been made over recent decades, but that progress cannot be taken for granted.

Lloyd-Hayward noted that attitudes can move backwards as well as forwards, making it important to keep conversations about inclusion alive. “Pride gives us a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also to reflect on what still needs to change,” he said.

“Progress isn’t inevitable. It only happens when people continue to push in the same direction.”

That, ultimately, was the message running through the session. Pride remains important not simply because of the battles that have already been won, but because of the work that still lies ahead. As Lloyd-Hayward concluded: “Every person deserves to live their life openly, safely and with pride.”