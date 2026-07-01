Wyer joins TwentyCi as chief product officer

TwentyCi, residential property market intelligence provider, has appointed Spencer Wyer as its chief product officer.

Wyer has over a decade of experience in senior executive roles, including his most recent role at CLSQ as strategic development director.

Before this, he was vice president of product and technology at Hometrack, having joined through the acquisition of EDM Group’s mortgage automation division, where he was chief technology officer and founding member of the Property Risk Hub.

In his role at TwentyCi, Wyer will focus on the company’s product strategy to extend its reach. He will be responsible for delivering a new product that benchmarks property listings, transactions and market behaviour against trends to forecast property prices.

This will give mortgage lenders and surveyors an insight into possible market shifts before they register in standard valuation models.

Colin Bradshaw, CEO at TwentyCi, said: “Spence brings deep expertise in property data and applied analytics at a time when the sector is increasingly focused on more forward-looking, intelligence-led decision making.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

“His role will be central to shaping how we translate complex market signals into practical insight for mortgage lenders, surveyors and the broader industry.”

Wyer added: “I am incredibly excited to join the TwentyCi team, which is well known for its brilliant Property and Homemover Report. It’s this trusted residential property market intelligence that we will bring to the mortgage lending sector as innovative artificial intelligence-enhanced solutions to augment established automated and human-centric valuation services.

“We want to fortify and elevate the hard-won automation gains already achieved in the industry with solutions that focus on known industry gaps, such as near-real-time market price direction or decoding new build valuation.”