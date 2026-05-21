Black & White Bridging opens £1m HQ in Bristol

Black & White Bridging has opened a £1m head office in Bristol, following the recent upgrades of its London and Manchester offices.

The office in Stoke Gifford has been designed to enhance collaboration, accelerate decision-making, improve health and wellness, and maintain the speed and transparency of execution that has underpinned the firm’s rapid growth to date.

The building includes a gym, auditorium and wellness room. The lender now employs 32 people who work across its three sites.

Damien Druce (pictured), chief operating officer at Black & White Bridging, said: “As we celebrate our fifth anniversary this year, the investment in our offices is a significant commitment to this industry and our people, ensuring all stakeholders have the best possible environments to enable the delivery of more funding facilities for brokers and their clients whilst also maintaining optimum health and wellbeing.

“Our new HQ also demonstrates our long-term dedication to this market and with the bridging sector constantly adapting and changing to meet the latest client needs, we intend to remain at the forefront and build upon our position as one of the leading bridging finance lenders, with no grey areas.”