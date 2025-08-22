BDLA finalises speaker programme for annual conference

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) has finalised its full speaker programme for its 2025 conference.

The BDLA conference will take place on 12 November at Glaziers Hall in London.

The conference will include a panel session exploring funding and distribution opportunities for bridging and development lenders.

The panel will be chaired by ex-financial journalist Paula John and will feature Stuart Mogg, managing director and head of financial services, debt and capital advisory at Interpath, Jim McAuley, director, guarantee and wholesale solutions at the British Business Bank, and Stephanie Charman, chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI).

The BDLA has also confirmed that Dr Savvas Savouri, managing partner at QuantMetriks Advisory, will share insights on political and economic forces shaping the market, Rob Elder, agent officer at the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), will offer a macroeconomic perspective on monetary policy and what it means for specialist lenders, and Dan Hull, associate research analyst at Savills, will look at the outlook for the UK property market.

Charman said: “I’m really excited to join the panel discussion at the BDLA Annual Conference so early in my tenure at AMI. The bridging and development sector plays a vital role in supporting property investors, developers and homeowners, and the way lenders engage with brokers will be central to unlocking the next phase of growth.

“This panel offers a fantastic opportunity to discuss how the industry can strengthen funding, streamline processes and widen distribution – ensuring that brokers and their customers continue to have access to innovative short-term property finance.”

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, said: “We’re delighted to finalise the agenda for this year’s BDLA Annual Conference with the confirmation of what promises to be a standout panel discussion. We have three exceptional experts joining us – each bringing a unique perspective from investment advisory, government-backed finance and intermediary representation. This session will offer invaluable insight into how the market is evolving, and how lenders can adapt and thrive in an increasingly complex landscape.

“The agenda for this year’s conference reflects the scale, ambition and importance of the bridging sector in 2025 and spaces are already in high demand. I’d encourage all members to block out the date and secure their place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

He continued: “This year’s event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, who have helped make the 2025 Annual Conference the largest and most ambitious gathering in the BDLA’s history.

“We are especially grateful to One Mortgage System (OMS) as our conference sponsor, Together Money as our lunch sponsor, and CG & Co as our drinks sponsor, each of whom has played a pivotal role in bringing the day to life.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Moore Barlow, Lambert Smith Hampton, Mercantile Trust, and the British Business Bank for their valued sponsorship and continued support of the bridging and development lending sector.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jannels would be retiring as CEO of the BDLA at the end of the year.