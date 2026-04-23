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Morrow hires Gupta as financial services director

Morrow hires Gupta as financial services director
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
April 23, 2026
Updated:
April 23, 2026
Morrow, the new financial services provider, has named Amit Gupta as its financial services director.

Morrow, which is part of Kuflink Group and aims to support those needing first and second charge mortgages, commercial funding and bridging finance, said Gupta’s appointment was intended to “drive the company into its new phase”.

It noted that this included developing business from intermediaries who require assistance when arranging mortgages and related products for clients.

Gupta joins Morrow from Capital Private Finance, which is part of Connells Countrywide. There, he was the senior financial services manager for six years and was responsible for several large teams servicing customers from over 100 high-net-worth (HNW) estate agency offices within Connells Group.

Gupta said: “I am looking forward to help Morrow expand its business across the UK. One of the channels I have been tasked with developing is to bring our introducer proposition to intermediaries across the UK.

“I want to make every broker, regulated or not, feel that they have a resource available to them through Morrow, which can be relied on to provide support across multiple sectors including first and second charge mortgages, bridging finance and commercial funding.

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“Morrow is growing fast, and while we might be the new kid on the block, we have a proposition that we believe will attract brokers who appreciate having access to the widest range of lending solutions backed up by world class service.”

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