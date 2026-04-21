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Glenhawk launches bridging fee spring promotion

Glenhawk launches bridging fee spring promotion
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 21, 2026
Updated:
April 21, 2026
Bridging finance lender Glenhawk has launched a spring promotion offering borrowers a free valuation and legal fees across its product range.

The promotion applies across Glenhawk’s range of regulated and unregulated bridging loans. The lender will reimburse valuation and legal costs up to £3,500 on completion. The initiative has been introduced to provide support to borrowers in tackling upfront costs on their transactions.

Nick Hilton (pictured), managing director of Glenhawk, said: “Upfront costs are an important consideration when structuring deals, and by covering valuation and legal fees across our range, we are helping to ease that burden and support brokers in delivering the best possible outcomes for their clients.”

Over the last four weeks, Glenhawk has made two business development manager (BDM) hires covering Surrey, Kent and the South Coast and the North West, North East and Scotland.

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