Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Fleet Mortgages cuts five-year fixed rates and expands high-LTV range

Fleet Mortgages cuts five-year fixed rates and expands high-LTV range
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 23, 2026
Updated:
April 23, 2026
Fleet Mortgages has cut rates by 20 basis points (bps) across its 3% fee, 75% loan-to-value (LTV) five-year fixed rate deals, alongside the reintroduction of a wider range of product options.

Highlights from the rate cuts include a 5.04% deal for standard and limited company borrowers and a 5.49% deal for house in multiple occupation (HMO)/multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) borrowers.

Coinciding with the rate cuts, the lender has also introduced two-year product transfer tracker deals.

Borrowers will also benefit from a wider selection of five-year fixed rate products, including zero-fee and fixed £3,999 fee alternatives, designed to give advisers and their landlord borrower clients greater flexibility when structuring cases.

Across the standard and limited company ranges, the five-year options now include a zero-fee product at 5.69% and a £3,999 fee option at 5.39%. Equivalent products are also available for HMO/MUFB lending, with pricing starting from 6.14% for the zero-fee and 5.79% for the £3,999 option.

The lender has also launched three two-year product transfer tracker products across all three ranges, with standard and limited company products priced at bank base rate plus 0.5% – currently 4.25% – and HMO/MUFB products priced at BBR plus 1.15% – currently 4.9%.

Sponsored

Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act

Sponsored by BM Solutions

These products come with a 2.5% completion fee.

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer, said: “In the current environment, we are seeing a mix of priorities. Some landlords are looking for longer-term certainty and are comfortable paying for that through a fixed fee, while others are more focused on managing initial outlay or retaining flexibility.

“That is why maintaining a range that works across those different needs is key, particularly when market conditions remain changeable.”

Earlier this month, the lender introduced tracker deals to its main range.

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

CHL Mortgages completes £5m portfolio refinance

CHL Mortgages completes £5m portfolio refinance

Complex Buy To Let

Upton interview: HTB refresh brings structure to a more nuanced BTL market

Upton interview: HTB refresh brings structure to a more nuanced BTL market

Complex Buy To Let

foundation has launched new mortgages in the HMO and short-term buy to let space

Foundation launches HMO and short-term let products

April 22, 2026

Bridging

Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Lendco

Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Lendco

April 16, 2026
View All
Tags:
buy-to-let mortgage
Fleet Mortgages
product transfer

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/