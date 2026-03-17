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Pluto Finance hires Trower as lending director

Pluto Finance hires Trower as lending director
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 17, 2026
Updated:
March 17, 2026
Pluto Finance, a finance provider for housebuilders, developers and real estate investors, has expanded its UK team with the appointment of Hugo Trower as lending director.

Trower (pictured), a chartered surveyor, joins from Barwood Capital, where he spent seven years helping to establish and grow the firm’s residential investment business. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer of Barwood Capital’s residential platform, which provides joint venture equity to SME housebuilders.

During his time at Barwood, Trower played a key role in growing the residential business and team from inception.

He began his career in the development team at Savills, before moving into investment and residential development finance.

As lending director for Pluto Finance, Trower will focus on structuring competitive and flexible debt finance solutions for developers and housebuilders across the UK, working with the lender’s developer and investor partners.

Mario Ioannides, partner at Pluto Finance, said: “Hugo brings strong experience from across the residential development and investment landscape and we are very pleased to welcome him to the team.

“As Pluto continues to grow its lending platform, his understanding of the needs of SME developers and housebuilders will be extremely valuable.”

Trower joins a growing team of lending directors at the finance provider. Last month, Pluto Finance recruited Carl Bowcher from Cynergy Bank.

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