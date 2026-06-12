Strettons establishes structured finance division

Property finance advice firm Strettons has set up a structured finance division to broaden its advisory services.

The division will manage the arrangement of funding for clients’ property transactions, covering residential, commercial and mixed-use assets.

The division will be led by Andrea Kasiouris, head of structured finance.

In his role, Kasiouris will advise clients on funding strategy and portfolio structuring. He has previously worked in valuation and advisory roles.

Strettons advises clients ranging from smaller property investors to large family offices, supporting them with funding solutions across acquisitions, refinancing, development, refurbishment and portfolio growth through its relationships with banks, debt funds and alternative lenders.

Its structured finance division will help clients with the broad range of funding options, drawing on the firm’s expertise across various asset classes.

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The division will complement Strettons’ existing commercial, residential, industrial, auction and advisory services.

Kasiouris (pictured) said: “There is so much funding available, and so many options, that it can be hard for clients to know which way to turn. Some brokers arrange a deal without first taking the time to understand a client’s longer-term objectives. Coming from an advisory background, I start with those objectives, and arranging the finance to progress a client’s projects is a natural extension of our work. With my background in valuation, I can sit down with a client, structure things in the right way and go to the market with a strong case.

“We work with clients in all sectors, from auction purchases and development schemes to portfolio refinancing. This is a boutique service, and being part of Strettons means we are closer to our clients and the assets behind their decisions. My relationships across the lending market mean we can source funding suited to each individual requirement.”