Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/07/2026

Also of interest were the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) intentions to make Consumer Duty rules clearer and a blog about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mortgage market.
Lender rate changes, as well as the Bank of England’s report into mortgage approvals, also captured readers’ attention.
Halifax Intermediaries changing to Lloyds in 2027 as brand retires
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let
Sponsored by Aldermore
NatWest cuts rates again across selected ranges; Newbury BS announces mortgage rate cuts – round-up
Does AI really think it can replace mortgage advisers? – Jannels
Changes to mortgage rules can deliver good customer outcomes and maintain healthy competition – Resnick
Lenders expect mortgage demand to slide in Q3 despite Q2 rise – BoE
Homebuyer demand drops 15% YOY with three in five homes still unsold after six months
The British Mortgage Awards – 20 years on: An industry that has grown more cohesive, more sophisticated, and more purposeful – Rozario