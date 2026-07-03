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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/07/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/07/2026
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
July 3, 2026
Updated:
July 3, 2026
The news that the Halifax Intermediaries brand will change to Lloyds next year was the top news story this week.

Also of interest were the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) intentions to make Consumer Duty rules clearer and a blog about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mortgage market.

Lender rate changes, as well as the Bank of England’s report into mortgage approvals, also captured readers’ attention.

 

Halifax Intermediaries changing to Lloyds in 2027 as brand retires

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FCA to make Consumer Duty rules and scope clearer

NatWest cuts rates again across selected ranges; Newbury BS announces mortgage rate cuts – round-up

Does AI really think it can replace mortgage advisers? – Jannels

Mortgage approvals dive to 2023 low as rates climb – BoE

Mortgage Advice Bureau appoints Stent as group CFO

FSCS mortgage advice compensation rises to £1.6m in 2025/26

Changes to mortgage rules can deliver good customer outcomes and maintain healthy competition – Resnick

Lenders expect mortgage demand to slide in Q3 despite Q2 rise – BoE

Homebuyer demand drops 15% YOY with three in five homes still unsold after six months

The British Mortgage Awards – 20 years on: An industry that has grown more cohesive, more sophisticated, and more purposeful – Rozario

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