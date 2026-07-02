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Together appoints Grimoldby as corporate affairs director

Together appoints Grimoldby as corporate affairs director
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 2, 2026
Updated:
July 2, 2026
Specialist lender Together has appointed Kate Grimoldby as its corporate affairs director.

She will report to chief financial officer, Chris Adams, and lead a programme to engage investors to communicate the group’s progress against its long-term strategy. 

Grimoldby’s appointment also comes as the group relocated its investor relations team to its head office in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. 

Grimoldby joins from THG where she was director of investor relations and strategic projects, responsible for developing and delivering a global investor relations strategy. Before this, she held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland. 

Adams said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate to the team. Given the pace that the business is growing it is essential to have onsite talent who can be close to activities and create a robust plan to communicate with our Investor population.” 

Richard Rowntree, chief executive of Together Group, said: “We are investing in Together’s transformation and continuing to build our senior team to support rapid business growth.  I am looking forward to working with Kate on a programme to engage investors and keep them abreast of developments in our journey.” 

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Grimoldby said she had been “genuinely impressed” by the company’s heritage and strategic growth that underpinned its current success. 

She added: “I’m excited to join the finance and treasury teams and to help shape a compelling future direction, strengthening how we communicate our strategy, engage stakeholders, and support the business in delivering its long-term ambitions.” 

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