Keystone streamlines BTL and launches special-edition HMO and MUFB products

Keystone Property Finance has added special-edition house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) products to its range, in a refinement of its buy-to-let (BTL) offering.

The new range is priced 0.15% lower than its core products, with rates starting at 3.34%.

Keystone Property Finance has also simplified its fee structure, and now offers 2.5%, 5% and 7% fees across its standard, specialist, expat and holiday let ranges.

To further streamline the range, it now has one set of rates for all property types.

Elise Coole, managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “We’re excited to launch our new special-edition HMO and MUFB products, which come with a 15-basis-point reduction on our core range and are available on both small and large HMOs up to £1.5m. We’re confident this new range will give brokers another option for the growing number of landlords investing in higher-yielding properties.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to adapt and evolve at Keystone, and our special edition and product refresh is a reflection of that. Brokers expect us to be competitive and to offer a broad set of solutions, but they also expect us to be easy to deal with. By streamlining our range and revamping our guides, we’re making it easier for brokers to identify the right solution for their clients.”

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She added: “Everything we do is with brokers in mind, and we’ll continue to adapt our range and our offering in line with that, all while maintaining the flexibility and common-sense underwriting Keystone has become known for. These changes are another important step in doing exactly that.”