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Complex Buy To Let

YBS Commercial Mortgages reduces rates by up to 0.2%

YBS Commercial Mortgages reduces rates by up to 0.2%
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 2, 2026
Updated:
July 2, 2026
Rates have been cut on YBS Commercial Mortgages' fast-track buy-to-let (BTL), multi-unit freehold block (MUFB), and owner-occupied, commercial investment and semi-commercial products.

The commercial lender is reducing rates by 0.15% on its fast-track BTL range, and rates have also been reduced by up to 0.20% on its specialist range for large MUFBs.

Further, a 0.15% cut has been applied across its owner-occupied, commercial investment and semi-commercial products designed for part-residential, part-commercial assets.

The five-year fixed rate for investors looking for a semi-commercial product has been cut from 5.95% to 5.8%, up to 65% loan-to-value (LTV) with a 2% fee.

For investors seeking a commercial investment mortgage, for loans on retail, office, industrial, warehousing, quality leisure facilities and other kinds of commercial property, a five-year fix at 6.89%, from 7.04%, is available up to 75% LTV with a 2% fee.

Plus, a five-year fix for landlords with low-risk BTL cases who fit into the fast-track category, the rate is now 5% from 5.15%, up to 65% LTV with a 2% fee.

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Angela Norman, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to offering good value to borrowers across the markets we serve, and these reductions are another example of that commitment in action.

“By reducing rates across selected BTL, semi-commercial and commercial products, we’re giving customers and brokers more competitive options, while continuing to lend responsibly and sustainably.”

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