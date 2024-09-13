YBS Commercial hires two relationship directors

You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

YBS Commercial Mortgages has appointed two relationship directors to its team.

Andrew Oguzie has been recruited to the Midlands team, while Andy Buss has been hired to join the South East team. 

Oguzie is a qualified mortgage adviser who has worked in the sector for over a decade and has experience as an underwriter and business development manager (BDM), having worked at Crystal Specialist Finance for nearly eight years, most recently as a lending manager, and at OSB for nearly two years as a mortgage underwriter. 

Buss has experience working with mortgage brokers and clients across the sector on residential, mixed use and commercial deals. He also has knowledge of large portfolio refinancing. 

He was at NatWest for nearly 15 years as a business relationship manager, and spent five years at Cambridge and Counties Bank, most recently as a BDM. He was also at Hodge for two years as its senior BDM. 

Oguzie said: “I look forward to playing my part in the growth of the business at an exciting point in its development, delivering consistent first-class service and exceeding client expectations.” 

Buss added: “I’m excited to be joining a well-established commercial lender, helping the business to deliver on its growth ambitions and expanding my network along the way.” 

Angela Norman, interim managing director at YBS Commercial, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome Andrew and Andy to the business, and I look forward to seeing the contribution they are sure to make to their teams.

“Our recruitment drive demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our regional presence ‘on the ground’, providing face-to-face support for our brokers and clients, which is an integral part of our relationship-led model and future growth strategy.” 

YBS Commercial has been building on its team, and these appointments follow two relationship director hires made in its North team earlier this year.

In August, the lender announced Angela Norman as its interim managing director and Mike Davies as interim head of lending.

