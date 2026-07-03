Accord cuts rates and lowers minimum loan size; HSBC reduces rates – round-up

Accord Mortgages has lowered residential rates by 0.3% across its new business range and reduced the minimum loan size at lower loan-to-value (LTV) tiers.

The rate changes will be effective from 6 July, with two-year fixes seeing the largest reductions of up to 0.3% and three-year fixed rates cut by up to 0.29%. The lender’s five-year fixed rates will also be lowered by as much as 0.21%.

Further, Accord Mortgages has reduced the minimum loan size on selected products up to 75% LTV from £50,000 to £30,000 and relaunched deals at 65% LTV, with rates from 4.47%, and 80% LTVs starting from 4.54%.

Its range now includes a two-year fix up to 95% LTV for house purchase, priced at 6.39% down from 6.69%, with a £495 fee and standard valuation. There is also a two-year fixed remortgage at 80% LTV, with a rate of 4.72%, down from 4.9%, with a £1,495 fee, standard valuation and £500 cashback.

The fee-free five-year fixed £5k Deposit Mortgage for first-time buyers with a £5,000 deposit on a home worth up to £500,000 has been cut from 6.64% to 6.44%, with a standard valuation and £300 cashback.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to reduce rates on a wide variety of product options, including our innovative £5k Deposit Mortgage, which was specifically designed to offer borrowers with just a £5,000 deposit the chance to fulfil their homeownership dreams. We’re also offering more flexibility and choice for those with smaller borrowing requirements by reducing our minimum loan size.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let Sponsored by Aldermore

HSBC cuts rates

HSBC has reduced residential and buy-to-let (BTL) rates, effective from 3 July.

This will apply to rates for existing customers switching or borrowing more, across selected two-, three- and five-year fixes up to 90% LTV, while pricing for first-time buyers has also been lowered.

Reductions have also been made to selected homemover, remortgage, BTL purchase, BTL remortgage and international borrower rates.