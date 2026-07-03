Precise adds limited-edition cashback deals; ModaMortgages cuts BTL rates – round-up

Precise has launched a range of limited-edition residential products at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £300 cashback incentive.

The products have a £1,495 fee and Precise has reduced rates across the range.

Rates now start from 4.99% on a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee, within its Tier 1 criteria.

Elsewhere, selected rates at 55% LTV have been cut by 0.08%, 90% LTV rates by 0.09%, and 95% LTV rates by 0.05%.

Pricing across its Tier 3 and Tier 4 products has also been reduced.

Emily Hollands, group head of intermediary sales and distribution at Precise, said: “With 1.8 million fixed rate mortgages due to mature in 2026, according to UK Finance, it’s important that brokers have access to competitive solutions that help customers reduce borrowing costs and manage the expenses associated with refinancing.

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“As a leading specialist intermediary lender, we remain committed to evolving our proposition in line with broker and customer needs. These latest enhancements reinforce our support for the intermediary market and ensure brokers continue to have access to competitive solutions for a wide range of residential borrowers.”

ModaMortgages lowers limited-edition BTL pricing

ModaMortgages has repriced its limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) range, applied to its two- and five-year fixes.

Its five-year fix at 75% LTV has been cut by 0.1%, while the five-year standard products at 80% LTV have gone down by 0.05%.

Rates now start from 4.84% for standard properties and 4.94% for small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Across the two-year range, rates at 75% LTV for both standard properties and small HMOs and MUFBs have also reduced by 0.05%, with rates starting from 3.29% and 3.39% respectively.

Becki Fraser-Tucker, head of sales at ModaMortgages, said: “We’re always looking at where we can sharpen our range and give brokers more opportunities to place cases, so it’s great to be able to bring through these latest reductions across some really key products.

“Cuts across both our two- and five-year ranges, particularly at 75% LTV, mean brokers have even more flexibility when finding the right fit for their landlord clients. And with our limited-edition products continuing to offer free valuations and no application fee, there’s real value there straight away.

“We’ve taken a balanced approach to keep things competitive while continuing to deliver on the things brokers care about day to day. It all adds up to a range that’s ready to go. So, if you’ve got cases to place, now’s a great time to take another look at ModaMortgages.”