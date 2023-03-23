You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

OSB Group promotes Emily Hollands and Marc Callaghan

  • 23/03/2023
OSB Group promotes Emily Hollands and Marc Callaghan
Emily Hollands becomes group head of distribution while Marc Callaghan moves into her previous post as head of specialist finance.

Hollands (pictured), will be responsible for expanding OSB’s distribution network including corporate accounts and specialist distributors, working alongside Simon Cockerill, group of head of intermediary sales development.

OSB Group is the parent company of OneSavings Bank and includes the brands Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, and InterBay.

The company said Hollands’ experience within corporate accounts and her most recent role as head of specialist finance made her well-suited to tackling the distribution strategy across OSB’s three lending brands.

Before joining OSB, Hollands served as a national account manager at TSB Bank and spent eight years with Virgin Money.

Callaghan, it said, has worked for more than two decades within the buy-to-let, bridging and commercial sectors. He previously was a national sales manager at Shawbrook Bank and OneSavings Bank.

 

Strengthening intermediary networks

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director, said: “Emily’s new role will help strengthen our key intermediary networks which remains a firm business focus, whilst Marc’s expertise and experience will be invaluable for our bridging and commercial partnerships.”

Last week, OSB reported that it had set a group record with an underlying profit of £591.1m for 2022, up from £522.2m in 2021.  The group originated £5.8bn in loans, a 29 per cent increase from 2021.

 

