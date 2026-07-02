The Tipton increases maximum LTV on expat residential range

Tipton & Coseley Building Society added two- and five-year fixes, as well as a variable rate option, and raised expat residential lending to 90% loan-to-value (LTV).

The variable rate option is offered as a two-year discount.

The Tipton’s two-year fixed residential expat mortgage at 90% LTV has a rate of 5.75% and a £1,400 arrangement fee. The five-year fix also has a rate of 5.75%, while the two-year discount is priced at 5.90%.

Plus, for expat buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, it has introduced two-year fixed-rate deals at 60% LTV at a rate of 5.9%. At 80% LTV, the rate is 6%. These rates sit alongside a choice of existing three- and five-year products.

Earlier in June, the mutual also made cuts to its expat BTL range.

Becky Wheeler, head of product and sales operations at the Tipton, said: “We are pleased to be extending the opportunity to purchase a home in the UK to a wider number of expats.

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“Increasing our maximum LTV to 90% means a smaller deposit is required. This creates more choice within the segment for brokers and their clients, who may be able to buy sooner as a result.”

The Tipton’s existing 85% resi LTV products, which were launched in August last year, were retained, starting at 5.39% LTV.