Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/06/2026

Readers enjoyed perusing pictures from last week’s Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club Awards, while MPs giving the government a timeline to consult on alternatives to stamp duty was also among the most read this week.
Self-employed and credit impaired borrowers to benefit from easier mortgage access under proposed rule changes
All the photos from the L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2026Sponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let
Sponsored by Aldermore
MPs push govt to consult on stamp duty alternatives by year end
Broker demand for mortgage technology grows as AI continues to divide opinion
Why mandatory advice for first-time buyers is a consumer protection issue, not an adviser issue – Hunt
Stronger together: Why the AMI Annual Dinner sponsorship sends a signal to the whole market