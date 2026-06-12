Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/06/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/06/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 12, 2026
Updated:
June 12, 2026
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) proposals to widen access to the mortgage market for self-employed and credit impaired borrowers was the top story this week.

Readers enjoyed perusing pictures from last week’s Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club Awards, while MPs giving the government a timeline to consult on alternatives to stamp duty was also among the most read this week.

 

Self-employed and credit impaired borrowers to benefit from easier mortgage access under proposed rule changes

All the photos from the L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2026

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let

Sponsored by Aldermore

NatWest makes mortgage rate cuts

Revealed: The L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2026 winners

MPs push govt to consult on stamp duty alternatives by year end

Broker demand for mortgage technology grows as AI continues to divide opinion

Christodoulides set to leave NatWest

Why mandatory advice for first-time buyers is a consumer protection issue, not an adviser issue – Hunt

Stronger together: Why the AMI Annual Dinner sponsorship sends a signal to the whole market

House sales and buyer enquiries continue to fall – RICS

Related
View All

Mortgage News

IMLA releases guide to help advisers explain mortgage rate pricing

IMLA releases guide to help advisers explain mortgage rate pricing

Mortgage News

Cost of living squeeze traps consumers in protection catch-22

Cost-of-living squeeze traps consumers in protection catch-22

Complex Buy To Let

Precise lowers resi rates; Gatehouse cuts rental rates on HPP and BTL deals – round-up

Precise lowers resi rates; Gatehouse cuts rental rates on HPP and BTL deals – round-up

Mortgage News

Family BS appoints Byrne as BDM

Family BS appoints Byrne as BDM

View All
Tags:
most read

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/