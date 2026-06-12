Tab names Bonner as chief risk officer

Tab has named Jack Bonner as its chief risk officer.

Bonner joined the commercial mortgage and bridging lender in 2023 as a portfolio and recoveries manager. In this role, he focused on recovery strategy, disciplined risk management and portfolio quality. In September 2024, he was promoted to head of portfolio and recoveries.

As Tab’s chief risk officer, Bonner will be responsible for the portfolio and recoveries department, including the oversight of the firm’s risk strategy and framework.

Tab said that throughout his time at the company, Bonner has assisted in bolstering the performance and quality of its loan books for commercial and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage and bridging finance. The firm noted that he has applied a “more proactive recoveries approach” alongside enhanced oversight and a tightening of portfolio management processes.

Bonner will report to Duncan Kreeger, Tab’s CEO and founder.

Kreeger said: “Since joining the business, Jack has demonstrated strong commercial awareness and a clear commitment to improving portfolio performance. Under his leadership, Tab has portfolio resilience has improved significantly and, as a result, as has our loan book performance. The business has overseen £360m in redemptions over three years, which is a reflection not only of the quality of origination but also the effectiveness of the recoveries function. His understanding of the business, our customers, and our credit philosophy makes him exceptionally well-placed to take on the role of chief risk officer as we look to being momentum to lending.

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“Jack’s promotion not only reflects his achievements but also our belief in recognising performance, promoting from within and building leadership teams with deep operational understanding of the business. By developing leaders internally, we are ensuring stronger continuity for customers, introducers, and employees – while retaining the institutional knowledge that underpins sustainable growth. Jack’s progression through the business is a great example of the opportunities available at Tab for people who consistently deliver and make a positive impact.”

Bonner (pictured) added: “I’m incredibly proud to step into this role. Having progressed through the business over the past three years, I’ve seen firsthand the emphasis Tab puts on backing its people, encouraging development and giving individuals the opportunity to grow their careers. Duncan has built a strong culture around collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement and I’m excited to be stepping up to the plate to help drive the next phase of Tab’s growth.”

Earlier this month, the firm announced the appointment of Karen Rodrigues as its sales director.