Family BS appoints Byrne as BDM

Family Building Society has hired Sam Byrne as business development manager (BDM) covering the Northern and Western home counties.

Byrne has joined from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), where she was a regional manager overseeing London and the South East. She has 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, starting at mortgage lender Cheltenham & Gloucester (C&G), initially processing applications before progressing to an adviser with an underwriting mandate.

She then joined Alexander Hall and later worked at St. James’s Place as a wealth management adviser.

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at the Family Building Society, said: “We’re delighted that Sam has joined us, bringing a wealth of experience in lending, broking and significant financial advice.

“We believe firmly in a holistic approach to the needs of our would-be borrowers, be they first-time buyers or those coming up to and in retirement. Sam’s broad knowledge of financial services is a major strength.”

Byrne (pictured) added: “Having worked in broking and lending, I understand the needs and requirements of brokers and what makes them tick. My experience in wealth management helps me understand brokers’ clients overall financial needs, particularly those of older borrowers.”