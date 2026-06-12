Family BS appoints Byrne as BDM

Byrne has joined from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), where she was a regional manager overseeing London and the South East. She has 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, starting at mortgage lender Cheltenham & Gloucester (C&G), initially processing applications before progressing to an adviser with an underwriting mandate.
She then joined Alexander Hall and later worked at St. James’s Place as a wealth management adviser.
Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at the Family Building Society, said: “We’re delighted that Sam has joined us, bringing a wealth of experience in lending, broking and significant financial advice.
“We believe firmly in a holistic approach to the needs of our would-be borrowers, be they first-time buyers or those coming up to and in retirement. Sam’s broad knowledge of financial services is a major strength.”
Byrne (pictured) added: “Having worked in broking and lending, I understand the needs and requirements of brokers and what makes them tick. My experience in wealth management helps me understand brokers’ clients overall financial needs, particularly those of older borrowers.”
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