Ultimate Finance's loan book reaches record £430m

The specialist lender has reported £153m of new facilities in the first six months of 2026, with growth across working capital, asset finance and bridging finance.

Ultimate Finance grew its loan book to a record £430m within the first six months of 2026, after providing £153m of new facilities. This is the highest half-year total in its history.

The lender said its loan book increased by 21% year-on-year to £430m at the end of June. It comprised £165m in working capital lending, up by 19% year-on-year. New business volumes increased by 10% to £38m.

Also, asset finance was up 30% year-on-year to £165m. The division completed £65m of new business during H1, up 31% year-on-year.

Its bridging finance loan book was up 10% year-on-year, closing June at £100m. The division delivered £50m of new business, up 19% on the same period last year.

The lender also expanded its workforce, adding 21 employees in the first half of the year as part of ongoing investment in its operations and leadership teams.

Sponsored EPC planning: act now or risk the rush later Sponsored by BM Solutions

Josh Levy (pictured), CEO of Ultimate Finance, said: “We’ve delivered our strongest first half yet, with £153m of new facilities and a record loan book of £430m. That reflects the consistency of our execution, the strength of our introducer partnerships and the progress we’ve made in developing our product propositions.”

Levy said the lender entered the second half of the year with the ambition of remaining “the funding partner of choice” for introducers and their clients.

Last month, the firm widened the distribution of its semi-commercial bridging loan to its full broker network.