Bridging

Mark Marlow joins Colenko as head of sales for bridging and development

by: Noora Ismail
  • 15/06/2023
Mark Marlow (pictured) has joined specialist bridging and development finance lender, Calenko, as the head of bridging and development.

He brings over two decades of experience to the role, most recently with PCF Bank where his last role was head of bridging business development. He has previously worked at Oblix as business development manager and Hampshire Trust Bank, also as business development manager.

As head of sales at Colenko, Marlow will lead origination via the intermediary market. He will lead a product range including bridging, refurbishment and development finance and will manage the expansion of the sales team over the next year.

Rob Roscoe, CEO of Colenko, said: “We are really excited to have someone of Mark’s calibre and reputation join us for the next phase of expansion.

“Our proposition is built on expertise, speed and efficiency, and Mark has these qualities in abundance. We are very excited about the future with Mark on board.”

Marlow added: “I am delighted to be joining Colenko. The platform and operational efficiencies they have put in place are best in class, and I look forward to taking the short-term finance proposition to the wider market.”

Noora Ismail

