Bridging

Tuscan Capital hires regional manager for the Midlands

by:
  • 10/08/2021
  • 0
Tuscan Capital hires regional manager for the Midlands
Tuscan Capital has appointed a regional manager for the Midlands who will be based at the lender’s recently-opened central Birmingham office.

 

Amjad Ibn-Abdul (pictured) previously worked at intermediary firm Finance4Business as a broker.  

His most recent roles included stints as business development manager at short-term lending firms Alternative Bridging and Proplend. 

Ibn-Abdul will report directly to Tuscan Capital’s chief executive, Colin Sanders. He will also have the responsibility of forming broker relationships and new business leads in the local area. 

Sanders said: “With a family home and deep roots in Birmingham, Amjad knows the Midlands area intimately and is well-connected with the local real estate and developer communities. 

“By appointing Amjad to this new and challenging role, we’re investing further in an area in which we have already demonstrated our faith following the successful opening last year of our central Birmingham office, the first of our regional hubs outside London.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close