Offa hires four to HPP and BTL team

Offa has made four appointments to its direct team, which covers the firm’s home purchase plan (HPP) and buy-to-let (BTL) offering.

Its home purchase plan is a Sharia-compliant alternative to a conventional residential mortgage and was launched in February. It has a family assist feature and offers can be made within an hour, depending on risk criteria and credit rating, due to a paperless application process.

The Islamic property finance firm said the hires reflect its “commitment to sustainable growth”. It had already doubled its staff members to 50 in the last year and aims to continue hiring and widening its service offering.

All four hires will report to Qasim Sajad, senior home finance manager at Offa.

Hamza Mahmood, who has experience in conventional finance, joins the firm as its home finance adviser. He said: “I have joined Offa to use my banking expertise in order to elevate the service provided to customers in the Sharia-compliant finance world.”

Nagina Haroon also joins as a home finance adviser and has 15 years of experience as a mortgage adviser specialising in conventional mortgages. Haroon said: “I was keen to transition away from conventional finance and to support customers with halal financing solutions. Offa is a company with major growth plans, so it is an exciting time to join.”

Sponsored The big BTL planner: Key dates landlords need to know Sponsored by BM Solutions

The third home finance adviser hired is Shajia Sultana, who said: “It is important for me to work in a role that aligns with my values and principles. Coming from a background as a mortgage adviser, I am able to bring my existing experience into a space that offers ethical, Sharia-compliant solutions, allowing me to support clients in a way that is both professionally fulfilling and personally meaningful.”

Osaama Hussain will join Offa as its home finance support specialist, and also has a background in the conventional mortgage industry. He said: “I was keen to join Offa because the company’s values hugely aligned with my own personal values from a spiritual perspective as well as providing a vital service to the community. I believe Offa is just getting started in the Islamic home finance space and I can see myself progressing at the company to be part of what’s to come – providing greater access to halal finance for our customers.”

Sajad added: “These appointments reflect our continued investment in high-calibre talent and our ambition to enhance the breadth and depth of our advice offering. By bringing together advisers with complementary skill sets and varying levels of experience, we are well-positioned to support a wide range of clients – from first-time buyers to those with more complex financial requirements.”