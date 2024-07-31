Islamic finance specialist Offa hires trio

Islamic finance specialist Offa has appointed Qasim Sajad, Saalik Haleem and Dominic Squires to senior roles in the firm.

Sajad will be a senior home finance manager at Offa and previously worked at Al Rayan Bank for more than 12 years, most recently as a home purchase plan direct manager.

Haleem will take on the role of senior intermediary and product manager and also joins from Al Rayan Bank, where he worked for around nine years in various intermediary-focused roles.

Sajad and Haleem will report to Sagheer Malik, chief commercial officer and managing director of retail finance for Offa.

Squires will be the Islamic finance specialist’s head of compliance and money laundering reporting officer for buy to let (BTL) and bridging.

He was most recently director at DAS Compliance Consulting for around six years. Before that, he was the head of compliance at MQube for around a year.

Squires will report to Amir Firdaus, Offa’s CFO.

Malik said: “These senior appointments are part of our strategy of focusing on the quality of our service along with the speed. Offa has just successfully expanded into the BTL space, and our growing top-class team will help us bring further innovative Islamic finance offerings in the coming months and years.”

Firdaus added: “I am delighted to have Dominic joining our team. We value his significant industry experience, which will result in a better Islamic property finance service for our customers across the UK and beyond.”

Sajad said: “I am passionate about bringing faith-based financial solutions to those who wish to have access to inclusive and ethical financial products. Joining Offa gives… me the opportunity to work with some of the top Islamic finance leaders in the country in a company whose cultural and faith-based values resonate with my own.”

Haleem said: “I have joined Offa firstly to help bring innovation to the Islamic finance industry via its ground-breaking products and platform, and secondly to challenge myself in a fantastic new opportunity for personal growth. I am proud to be part of this team, which is led by some of the pioneers and leaders of Islamic finance in the UK.”

Squires noted: “I am keen to take on the challenge of this role, especially because of Offa’s unique Islamic finance proposition and to help the team succeed with our current and future offerings.”

The Islamic finance firm recently brought out paperless BTL finance.

In an interview with Mortgage Solutions earlier this month, Malik said he wanted to see more mortgage networks be comfortable with applying for permissions to advise on home purchase plans.