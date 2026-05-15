All the finalists of the British Mortgage Awards 2026

The awards acknowledge the extraordinary accomplishments of individuals in the mortgage market, celebrating excellence across the sector.
The awards will take place at Park Plaza on 2 July.
Congratulations to all our finalists.
Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act
Sponsored by BM Solutions
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor
Ismail Azam – L&C
Zoe Meharg – Mandalay Financial
Don Scott – Heron Financial
New Build
Crystal Collins – The Mortgage Brain
Rodolfo Alexandre Pedro Filipe – L&C
Mark Smith – L&C
Large Loans supported by Coutts
Tom Checkley – Private Finance
Nichola Jomoa – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Sy Nathan – Dynamo
Later Life Lending supported by Family Building Society
Steff Miles – Viva Retirement Solutions
Dan Osman – UK Moneyman
Louise Stevens – Coreco Lifetime
Buy to Let supported by Rely
Rachael Cashin – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Teddy Cenaj – Habito by Monzo
Matthew Evans – Dynamo
First-time Buyer supported by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Samantha Carter – L&C
Paige Green – Private Finance
Jade Sybray – Connells Group
Complex Credit supported by Nottingham Building Society
Ceri Evans – Remoo Mortgages
Michael Lawlor – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Lizzie Markham – Habito by Monzo
Protection
Philip Harrison – Connells Group
Liann Hill – Lifetime Connect
Travis Powell – Heron Financial
General Insurance supported by Uinsure
Patrick Kiernan – Connells Group
James Kirk – Meridian Mortgages
James Taylor – Nest GI
Overall supported by NatWest
Katy Eatenton – Lifetime Mortgages
Donna Ganson – Connells Group
Matthew Moralee – First Mortgage
Administrator supported by Pepper Money
Layla Boydell – L&C
Eleanor Maplethorpe – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Leilani Mullen – Dynamo
Lender
Product Provider: Rising Star supported by Sesame
Tom Brook – Accord Mortgages
Lucy Hughes – April Mortgages
Robin Thiara – Hinckley & Rugby Building Society
Product Provider: Operations/Credit Risk
Derek Burt – Lloyds Banking Group
Glenn Carroll – April Mortgages
Gavin Kyle – Foundation
Product Provider: Telephony Relationship Manager
Melissa Bannon – Lloyds Banking Group
Faye Dermody – Santander for Intermediaries
Steve Smith – HSBC UK
Product Provider: Business Development
Nathan Bridgeman – Nationwide for Intermediaries
Craig Derry – Barclays
Gerard L’Arbalestier – Lloyds Banking Group
Product Provider: Head of Sales or National Accounts supported by PMS
AJ Sahota – Zurich
Aimie Jo Shutt – Santander UK
Richard Walker – Virgin Money & Clydesdale
Business Leader
Development & Innovation Advocate
Kelly Bretherton – L&G (Ignite)
Matt Coulson – Heron Financial
Ying Tan – Habito by Monzo
Specialist Distribution
Michael Craig – Brilliant Solutions
John Doughty – Just Mortgages
Steve Humphries – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Surveyor supported by Mortgage Brain
David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors
Joe Miller – Home Surveying
Richard Sexton – Legal & General Surveying Services
Conveyancer
Nick Chadbourne – LMS
Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law
Kevin Tunnicliffe – Sort Group
Protection or General Insurance Provider supported by Primis Mortgage Network
Mark Chappell – CETA Insurance
Julie Godley – L&G
Andy Philo – Vitality
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers)
Natalie Ellis – Steel City Mortgages
Rob Gill – Altura Mortgage Finance
Mark Huby – Yorkshire Financial Services
Broker (11 to 50 advisers)
Will Rhind – Habito by Monzo
Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st
Sarah Tucker – The Mortgage Mum
Broker (over 51 advisers) supported by HSBC UK
Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mark Harrington – L&C
Karl Wilkinson – Access Financial Services
Mortgage Club supported by BM Solutions
Clare Beardmore – L&G
Claire Cherrington – PMS
Richard Howes – Paradigm Mortgage Services
Network supported by Halifax Intermediaries
Rob Clifford – Stonebridge
Toni Smith – Sesame
Christopher Tanner – HLPartnership
Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a) supported by L&C
Chris Blewitt – Darlington Building Society
Adrian Moloney – OSB Group
Charles Morley – Metro Bank
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) supported by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages
Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
David Morris – Santander UK