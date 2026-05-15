All the finalists of the British Mortgage Awards 2026

The British Mortgage Awards 2026 shortlist is here, with categories for brokers, lenders and business leaders.

The awards acknowledge the extraordinary accomplishments of individuals in the mortgage market, celebrating excellence across the sector.

The awards will take place at Park Plaza on 2 July.

Congratulations to all our finalists.

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Broker

Rising Star – Distributor

Ismail Azam – L&C

Zoe Meharg – Mandalay Financial

Don Scott – Heron Financial

New Build

Crystal Collins – The Mortgage Brain

Rodolfo Alexandre Pedro Filipe – L&C

Mark Smith – L&C

Large Loans supported by Coutts

Tom Checkley – Private Finance

Nichola Jomoa – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

Later Life Lending supported by Family Building Society

Steff Miles – Viva Retirement Solutions

Dan Osman – UK Moneyman

Louise Stevens – Coreco Lifetime

Buy to Let supported by Rely

Rachael Cashin – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Teddy Cenaj – Habito by Monzo

Matthew Evans – Dynamo

First-time Buyer supported by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Samantha Carter – L&C

Paige Green – Private Finance

Jade Sybray – Connells Group

Complex Credit supported by Nottingham Building Society

Ceri Evans – Remoo Mortgages

Michael Lawlor – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Lizzie Markham – Habito by Monzo

Protection

Philip Harrison – Connells Group

Liann Hill – Lifetime Connect

Travis Powell – Heron Financial

General Insurance supported by Uinsure

Patrick Kiernan – Connells Group

James Kirk – Meridian Mortgages

James Taylor – Nest GI

Overall supported by NatWest

Katy Eatenton – Lifetime Mortgages

Donna Ganson – Connells Group

Matthew Moralee – First Mortgage

Administrator supported by Pepper Money

Layla Boydell – L&C

Eleanor Maplethorpe – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Leilani Mullen – Dynamo

Lender

Product Provider: Rising Star supported by Sesame

Tom Brook – Accord Mortgages

Lucy Hughes – April Mortgages

Robin Thiara – Hinckley & Rugby Building Society

Product Provider: Operations/Credit Risk

Derek Burt – Lloyds Banking Group

Glenn Carroll – April Mortgages

Gavin Kyle – Foundation

Product Provider: Telephony Relationship Manager

Melissa Bannon – Lloyds Banking Group

Faye Dermody – Santander for Intermediaries

Steve Smith – HSBC UK

Product Provider: Business Development

Nathan Bridgeman – Nationwide for Intermediaries

Craig Derry – Barclays

Gerard L’Arbalestier – Lloyds Banking Group

Product Provider: Head of Sales or National Accounts supported by PMS

AJ Sahota – Zurich

Aimie Jo Shutt – Santander UK

Richard Walker – Virgin Money & Clydesdale

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Kelly Bretherton – L&G (Ignite)

Matt Coulson – Heron Financial

Ying Tan – Habito by Monzo

Specialist Distribution

Michael Craig – Brilliant Solutions

John Doughty – Just Mortgages

Steve Humphries – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Surveyor supported by Mortgage Brain

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Joe Miller – Home Surveying

Richard Sexton – Legal & General Surveying Services

Conveyancer

Nick Chadbourne – LMS

Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law

Kevin Tunnicliffe – Sort Group

Protection or General Insurance Provider supported by Primis Mortgage Network

Mark Chappell – CETA Insurance

Julie Godley – L&G

Andy Philo – Vitality

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers)

Natalie Ellis – Steel City Mortgages

Rob Gill – Altura Mortgage Finance

Mark Huby – Yorkshire Financial Services

Broker (11 to 50 advisers)

Will Rhind – Habito by Monzo

Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st

Sarah Tucker – The Mortgage Mum

Broker (over 51 advisers) supported by HSBC UK

Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mark Harrington – L&C

Karl Wilkinson – Access Financial Services

Mortgage Club supported by BM Solutions

Clare Beardmore – L&G

Claire Cherrington – PMS

Richard Howes – Paradigm Mortgage Services

Network supported by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford – Stonebridge

Toni Smith – Sesame

Christopher Tanner – HLPartnership

Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a) supported by L&C

Chris Blewitt – Darlington Building Society

Adrian Moloney – OSB Group

Charles Morley – Metro Bank

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a) supported by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages

Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

David Morris – Santander UK