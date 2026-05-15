Brokers urged to shape diversity and inclusion in mortgage industry with key research

Mortgage advisers have been urged to join in the conversation around key issues in the sector.

The industry has been invited to take part in the Working in Mortgages 2026 Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) Viewpoint research.

The research is designed to build a current picture of experiences across the mortgage industry and track progress since the previous 2021 report.

Ben Thompson from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), Kevin Roberts from Legal & General (L&G), and Andrew Montlake of Coreco Mortgage Brokers called on the industry to help shape the its future with the research.

The project has previously acted as a catalyst for positive change, helping to support the development of initiatives including Working in Mortgages and the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF).

Ben Thompson, director of home moving strategy at MAB, said: “I think the mortgage industry understands far better today that ED&I is not just a cultural initiative, it’s a business imperative.

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“There’s much greater appreciation that diverse teams lead to better decision-making, stronger customer understanding and ultimately better outcomes for both clients and businesses.”

He added: “Diversity and inclusion is about all of us.”

Kevin Roberts, managing director of mortgage services at L&G, said the original 2021 ED&I Viewpoint research changed his own understanding of the issues.

He explained: “The research opened my eyes to behaviours many colleagues had faced that I had simply never seen or understood.”

Professionals who feel ED&I conversations are irrelevant to their situation have been particularly encouraged to contribute.

Roberts added: “The more people who take part, the more meaningful and useful the findings will be.”

Andrew Montlake, chief executive of Coreco, said: “We’re in a far better position than we were.

“But progress is never guaranteed. I worry about EDI fatigue creeping in, or people assuming the work is somehow finished. That’s exactly why this survey matters.

“It gives people the chance to speak honestly about their experiences and helps ensure these conversations continue moving forward rather than backwards.”

The survey is open to all those working across the mortgage and protection sector.

Take part here: https://data.bayesprice.com/s3/25215-Working-In-Mortgages