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Diversity & Inclusion

Just one week left to vote for an industry Change Maker

Just one week left to vote for an industry Change Maker
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 5, 2026
Updated:
June 5, 2026
There is only one week left to vote for a mortgage sector Change Maker and recognise proactive efforts to make a positive difference in the market.

The Mortgage Solutions Change Makers initiative highlights people delivering diversity and inclusion or sustainability initiatives to make the mortgage industry fairer, more balanced, or more environmentally conscious. 

Their work must go beyond their day-to-day duties and have an impact on their own business or the wider sector over the last 12 months.

There is no list of finalists or winners; everyone recognised as a Change Maker will be acknowledged at this year’s British Mortgage Awards on 2 July. 

Previous Change Makers include the Bank of Ireland’s Ricki Hale, Coreco’s Andrew Montlake and The Mortgage Mum’s Sarah Tucker.

Nominations for Change Makers are now open and will close on Friday, 12 June 2026. 

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To vote, visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/change-makers-2026/?changemaker2026source=pressrelease

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British Mortgage Awards
change makers
diversity and inclusion (D&I)

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