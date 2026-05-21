Industry urged to drive change with ED&I survey

The deadline for the 2026 Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) Viewpoint survey, delivered through Working in Mortgages, is just over a week away.

Mortgage and protection industry professionals are being encouraged to complete the ED&I Viewpoint survey before the deadline on Friday 29 May.

Working in Mortgages is a joint initiative between the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) and the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA). This year’s survey will expand upon the findings of the 2021 survey, which created an overview of the experiences of those working in the mortgage and protection industry.

Working in Mortgages emphasised that meaningful change can only be achieved if the most expansive range of perspectives contribute to the research.

Stephanie Charman, chief executive of the AMI, said: “One of the strongest messages from the 2021 ED&I Viewpoint was that many people in our industry were experiencing things their colleagues and leaders simply didn’t see or fully understand. That research started important conversations and, in many cases, prompted real action.

“Five years on, we now have a genuine opportunity to understand what has changed, where progress has been made and where challenges remain. But this only works if enough people take part.

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“This survey is not aimed at one particular group, and it is not just for people who feel strongly about ED&I. It is for everyone working across the mortgage and protection sector because every perspective helps build a more accurate, balanced and useful picture of our industry today.

“Whether you are a broker, lender, business owner, administrator, BDM, underwriter, senior leader or just starting out in your career, this is your opportunity to contribute. If people sit this one out because they think it doesn’t apply to them, we risk ending up with an incomplete picture and missing the chance to create meaningful, lasting progress.”

Nicola Goldie, chair of Working in Mortgages and deputy chair of the IMLA, added: “Working in Mortgages was created to help make this industry a better place to build a career, and robust insight is a crucial part of that process.

“The findings from this research will help inform future conversations and practical action around recruitment, progression, workplace culture and retaining talent across the sector.

“We know there is a huge amount of goodwill across this industry, but goodwill alone is not enough. We need clear, representative insight that reflects the reality of working in the market today.

“There is still time to take part, but the survey will close in eight days’ time. The stronger the participation, the more valuable and credible the findings will be for the whole industry.”

Complete the survey here.